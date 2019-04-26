Alltech executive Aoife Lyons, daughter of company’s founder, has died

Aoife Lyons Alltech

Aoife Louise Lyons, 45, the daughter of the late Pearse Lyons and his wife Deirdre Lyons and the namesake of the Alltech company, has died.

Alltech said in a statement posted on its website that Aoife Lyons, the company’s director of educational initiatives and engagement, died April 18. No cause of death was listed.

Alltech takes its name from her initials, A.L.L. Her father, who died last March, founded and built the $3 billion Nicholasville-based company, which has brewing distilling operations as well as products for agricultural use.

Alltech said Aoife Lyons “was known for her generous spirit and her continual drive to help others” and was responsible for Alltech’s career development program and the company’s Young Scientist competition for university students.

She held a doctorate in clinical psychology from DePaul University and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Northwestern University.

“Her specialized knowledge of human behavior and psychology enabled her to play a special role in shaping Alltech’s culture and business practices, which drew people of all backgrounds and walks of life together as one team,” the company said in a statement.

A native of Ireland, Lyons also worked as an adjunct professor at University College Dublin, Dublin City University and Trinity College Dublin, according to Alltech.

Besides her mother, Lyons is survived by her brother, Alltech president and CEO Mark Lyons, and his wife, Holly.