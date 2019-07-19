Philanthropist, socialite, horsewoman Marylou Whitney has died at age 93

Marylou Whitney was named the First Lady of the Oaks for the Longines 141st running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs May 1, 2015. Photo by Amy Wallot Herald-Leader

Philanthropist, socialite and horsewoman Marylou Whitney has died at age 93.

The New York Racing Association announced her death Friday afternoon, saying in a statement that “the Queen of Saratoga was one of racing’s most dedicated supporters and a tremendous ambassador for the industry.”

She received an Eclipse Award of Merit for her years of work in the Thoroughbred industry in 2011.

Aside from her love of horses, Whitney will be remembered as a major contributor to a number of philanthropic causes, including Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital and the medical center at the University of Kentucky.

She was a prominent supporter of The Headley-Whitney Museum.

Whitney was married to John Hendrickson.

She began rebuilding her racing and breeding business under the name Marylou Whitney Stables after the death of her second husband, C.V. “Sonny” Whitney in 1992.

Alex Waldrop, president and chief executive officer of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association issued a statement, saying “Marylou Whitney embodied all of the best qualities of the sport to which she devoted her time, heart, and resources. From her exceptional philanthropy to her innovative mind and indelible spirit, she was a champion of excellence in every endeavor she graced. The Thoroughbred racing community – and the world – have suffered a great loss but we are forever grateful for her lasting contributions to our sport.”