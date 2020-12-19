Dr. Charles Ellinger, former councilman who owned a beloved Lexington restaurant, has died

Lexington Mayoral candidate Dr. Chuck Ellinger, right, hugs his son and campaign manager Chuck Ellinger, Jr. before making his concession speech at the Campbell House Inn in Lexington on Nov. 3, 1998. Ellinger was defeated by incumbent Pam Miller. Herald-Leader File

Dr. Charles Ellinger, a former Lexington-Fayette Urban County councilman, restaurateur and dental professor, died Saturday, his family said. He was 86.

Ellinger was well-known around Lexington as a longtime council member and owner of Rogers Restaurant. He also conducted research and was well-liked among students in his position at the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry.

“He did a lot for this community,” his son, Chuck Ellinger II, said Saturday. “He was a very humble person.”

“No one could ask for a better father,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I was so truly blessed and proud to call him my dad everyday. I know he will be looking down from heaven watching over me, just like he has my whole life.”

His son has also served a number of terms on the council. He was most recently elected as an at-large candidate in 2018.

Mayor Linda Gorton said in a statement Saturday that the elder Ellinger “was an outstanding community servant, both as a member of the Urban County Council and as an educator at the University of Kentucky.

He started our popular Senior Intern Program that has helped hundreds of seniors learn more about their government.”

For years, the Ellingers operated the historic Rogers Restaurant at the corner of Main and Jefferson Streets in Lexington.

Charles Ellinger bought the restaurant for his wife, Janet, as a surprise Valentine’s Day gift in 1974. The family operated Rogers, which was known for its home cooking, until 2004, when it closed. The building was torn down the following year.

Janet Ellinger, who was married to Charles Ellinger for 62 years, said Saturday that he didn’t tell her he was going to buy the restaurant, and he did it against the advice of his financial advisers, but she jumped in and went to work.

Their employees became like family, she said.

She said her husband didn’t let fear of failure stop him from trying new things.

“There weren’t too many hats that Chuck didn’t try,” she said. “He said, ‘I really don’t have a bucket list anymore.’

“He led an exciting life, and life was really good to him. The Lord really blessed him.”

Ellinger was a native of Ohio who attended Ohio State University. He was drafted into the Army Dental Corps in 1962.

He served as a professor of prosthodontics in the UK College of Dentistry and in 1983 became the university’s academic ombudsman.

Janet Ellinger said the two years that her husband spent as ombudsman were important to him.

“My husband never forgot what it was like to be a student,” she said. “He was a champion for the students.”

He was also a former member of the UK Athletics Board.

In 1985, Ellinger was elected to the urban county council’s 10th District seat, and he later became an at-large member of the council.

In 1998, Ellinger lost to incumbent Pam Miller in a bid for mayor. He also ran unsuccessfully for the 6th District congressional seat in a race against Scotty Baesler in 1992.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Aside from his wife and son, he is survived by two daughters, Susan Jackson of Indianapolis and Stacy Ellinger Siegel of Lexington.

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road will be in charge of arrangements.