Ky. native Robb Webb has died. You may not know his name, but you probably know his voice.

60 Minutes shared this photo of voice over artist Robb Webb, a Kentucky native. 60 Minutes/Facebook

Robb Webb, a Kentucky native and voice actor who for years introduced the “CBS Evening News” and “60 Minutes,” died in New York Wednesday from complications of COVID-19, CBS News reported. He was 82.

Webb recorded thousands of ads and other voice overs throughout the years, including DirecTV’s “Get Rid of Cable” series of commercials, according to CBS.

He also did voice work for “The Late Show with David Letterman” from 1998 to 2015.

“I could do funny,” the Whitesburg native once told The Mountain Eagle newspaper. “I could do news like. I could do pretty much anything they wanted me to do. That was a great gig. I loved doing those.”

“60 Minutes” Executive Producer Bill Owens said in CBS’s report of his passing that Webb “was a gentleman and consummate professional.”

“Robb Webb’s voice made people stop in their tracks, the same way the 60 Minutes stopwatch does,” Owens said in the CBS report. “Deep, warm and with just enough authority, Robb’s voice alerted millions of Americans every week as to what 60 Minutes reporters were up to. We were all admirers of his work and very proud to be his colleague.”

Born in Letcher County in 1939, Nelson Robinette Webb spent much of his youth in Shadyside, Ohio, where his parents moved when he was in elementary school. But the family retained strong ties to Eastern Kentucky and were frequent visitors to their family here.

Robb Webb told The Mountain Eagle in a 2015 interview that he spent two summers as a teen-ager driving a dump truck on Pine Mountain for his aunt and uncle, who owned Pine Mountain Sand and Gravel.

Years later, according to an obituary, Webb and his brother, the late Whitesburg poet Jim Webb, co-founded a literary magazine by the same name. Pine Mountain Sand & Gravel is now the journal of the Southern Appalachian Writers Cooperative.

Robb Webb attended Ohio State University for three years before enlisting in the Army, where he served with Armed Forces Radio and Television and was based for two years in what is now Eritrea, according to the obituary.

After his time in the Army, Webb worked in radio and theater in Texas before moving to New York, where he landed a role on Broadway alongside George C. Scott and Jack Gilford in “Sly Fox” in the 1970s.

But voice work became his staple.

At CBS, Webb had recorded weekly promos for “60 Minutes” since the mid-1990s. He also did narration for John Lurie’s “Fishing with John,” a series of documentaries for the NFL Network and destinations such as Disney World, he told the Mountain Eagle.

Though the bulk of his career was spent in New York, Webb retained a love for his home state, his obituary stated. Both Robb and Jim Webb were strong supporters of Appalshop, which operates the WMMT radio station where Jim Webb was a longtime staff member. Jim Webb died in 2018.

Robb Webb is survived by his wife of 30 years, Pat De Rousie-Webb of New York City; his daughter, Allison Willcox and her husband, Donald, and two grandchildren, of Annandale, Va. Memorial donations may be made to The Actors Fund.