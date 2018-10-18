The United States of Powerball

If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep. BY: Nicole L. Cvetnic and Sarah Whitmire / McCla
During his press conference on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops talked about the team’s wide receivers and the play of quarterback Terry Wilson. UK plays host to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.
Lexington Children's Theatre presents local author Sara Turner's "The Ghosts of Pineville," adapted for the stage by Jeremy Kisling. The play combines three stories by Turner, best know for her work as co-owner of Cricket Press.
Kentucky football linebacker Kash Daniel talked on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, about how UK had approached the off week differently. Last season, coming off a bye week, the Cats lost 45-7 at Mississippi State. UK plays host to Vandy on Saturday.
After practice on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson talked about where he needs to improve and how he keeps his confidence as UK football heads into the second half of its season.
