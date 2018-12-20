Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

December 20, 2018 12:29 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

QD-5C-6C-9C-8H

(QD, 5C, 6C, 9C, 8H)

04-08-14-24, Cash Ball: 25

(four, eight, fourteen, twenty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $305 million

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

2-8-1

(two, eight, one)

5-4-4-2

(five, four, four, two)

2-6-8-3

(two, six, eight, three)

15-29-31-37-43, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2

(fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-three; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $262 million

