Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

December 22, 2018 12:42 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

AC-JH-5C-7H-10H

(AC, JH, 5C, 7H, 10H)

16-22-31-32, Cash Ball: 18

(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: eighteen)

10-13-61-62-70, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

(ten, thirteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $305 million

0-4-2

(zero, four, two)

3-5-0

(three, five, zero)

5-1-7-6

(five, one, seven, six)

9-8-6-8

(nine, eight, six, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $281 million

