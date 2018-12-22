KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
AC-JH-5C-7H-10H
(AC, JH, 5C, 7H, 10H)
16-22-31-32, Cash Ball: 18
(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: eighteen)
10-13-61-62-70, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3
(ten, thirteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $305 million
0-4-2
(zero, four, two)
3-5-0
(three, five, zero)
5-1-7-6
(five, one, seven, six)
9-8-6-8
(nine, eight, six, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $281 million
