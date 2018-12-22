Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

December 22, 2018 11:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:

AD-QS-KS-6C-5S

(AD, QS, KS, 6C, 5S)

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

3-9-9

(three, nine, nine)

8-9-8

(eight, nine, eight)

2-9-4-4

(two, nine, four, four)

0-8-8-7

(zero, eight, eight, seven)

21-28-30-40-59, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, forty, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

  Comments  