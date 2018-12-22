KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
AD-QS-KS-6C-5S
(AD, QS, KS, 6C, 5S)
Estimated jackpot: $321 million
3-9-9
(three, nine, nine)
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
2-9-4-4
(two, nine, four, four)
0-8-8-7
(zero, eight, eight, seven)
21-28-30-40-59, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, forty, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
Comments