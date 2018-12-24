KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
KH-AS-9C-6H-3S
(KH, AS, 9C, 6H, 3S)
14-21-30-32, Cash Ball: 17
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
(fourteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: seventeen)
02-09-14-27-47, Lucky Ball: 7
(two, nine, fourteen, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $321 million
9-0-5
(nine, zero, five)
0-7-6
(zero, seven, six)
5-0-5-8
(five, zero, five, eight)
5-5-0-0
(five, five, zero, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $294 million
Comments