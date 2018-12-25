Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

December 25, 2018 11:19 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

2C-9C-4D-6H-10S

21-23-27-35, Cash Ball: 15

02-08-42-43-50, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

9-4-4

4-3-4

5-6-2-6

1-4-7-7

Estimated jackpot: $294 million

