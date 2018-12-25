KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2C-9C-4D-6H-10S
(2C, 9C, 4D, 6H, 10S)
21-23-27-35, Cash Ball: 15
(twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Cash Ball: fifteen)
02-08-42-43-50, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(two, eight, forty-two, forty-three, fifty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
9-4-4
(nine, four, four)
4-3-4
(four, three, four)
5-6-2-6
(five, six, two, six)
1-4-7-7
(one, four, seven, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $294 million
