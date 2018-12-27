Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

December 27, 2018 11:13 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:

AD-3C-6C-2D-9H

(AD, 3C, 6C, 2D, 9H)

11-12-13-27, Cash Ball: 22

(eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: twenty-two)

09-16-32-39-41, Lucky Ball: 9

(nine, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $348 million

3-1-6

(three, one, six)

3-3-7

(three, three, seven)

8-3-5-3

(eight, three, five, three)

4-7-1-1

(four, seven, one, one)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

