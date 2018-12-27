KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:
AD-3C-6C-2D-9H
(AD, 3C, 6C, 2D, 9H)
11-12-13-27, Cash Ball: 22
(eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
09-16-32-39-41, Lucky Ball: 9
(nine, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $348 million
3-1-6
(three, one, six)
3-3-7
(three, three, seven)
8-3-5-3
(eight, three, five, three)
4-7-1-1
(four, seven, one, one)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
