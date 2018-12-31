Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

December 31, 2018 11:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:

AC-3C-3S-5S-8S

(AC, 3C, 3S, 5S, 8S)

16-19-22-23, Cash Ball: 10

(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three; Cash Ball: ten)

04-10-15-19-43, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, ten, fifteen, nineteen, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $415 million

6-8-8

(six, eight, eight)

7-6-1

(seven, six, one)

5-6-0-7

(five, six, zero, seven)

0-4-3-0

(zero, four, three, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

