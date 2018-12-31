KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
AC-3C-3S-5S-8S
(AC, 3C, 3S, 5S, 8S)
16-19-22-23, Cash Ball: 10
(sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three; Cash Ball: ten)
04-10-15-19-43, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, ten, fifteen, nineteen, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $415 million
6-8-8
(six, eight, eight)
7-6-1
(seven, six, one)
5-6-0-7
(five, six, zero, seven)
0-4-3-0
(zero, four, three, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
