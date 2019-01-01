KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
JS-KS-2H-2S-8S
(JS, KS, 2H, 2S, 8S)
08-09-20-22, Cash Ball: 25
(eight, nine, twenty, twenty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
34-44-57-62-70, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-four, forty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: four)
3-8-2
(three, eight, two)
2-6-8
(two, six, eight)
6-4-8-3
(six, four, eight, three)
0-5-9-7
(zero, five, nine, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
