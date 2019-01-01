Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

January 01, 2019 11:24 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

JS-KS-2H-2S-8S

(JS, KS, 2H, 2S, 8S)

08-09-20-22, Cash Ball: 25

(eight, nine, twenty, twenty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

34-44-57-62-70, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 4

(thirty-four, forty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: four)

3-8-2

(three, eight, two)

2-6-8

(two, six, eight)

6-4-8-3

(six, four, eight, three)

0-5-9-7

(zero, five, nine, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

  Comments  