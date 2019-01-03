Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

January 03, 2019 04:30 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

AS-8C-2S-6S-9S

(AS, 8C, 2S, 6S, 9S)

04-16-25-28, Cash Ball: 3

(four, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

0-5-5

(zero, five, five)

9-3-1

(nine, three, one)

1-8-8-3

(one, eight, eight, three)

6-7-9-2

(six, seven, nine, two)

08-12-42-46-56, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(eight, twelve, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-six; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

