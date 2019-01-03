KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
AS-8C-2S-6S-9S
(AS, 8C, 2S, 6S, 9S)
04-16-25-28, Cash Ball: 3
(four, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
0-5-5
(zero, five, five)
9-3-1
(nine, three, one)
1-8-8-3
(one, eight, eight, three)
6-7-9-2
(six, seven, nine, two)
08-12-42-46-56, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(eight, twelve, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-six; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
