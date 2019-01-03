KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:
KC-4C-6H-7H-6S
(KC, 4C, 6H, 7H, 6S)
03-13-20-24, Cash Ball: 9
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
(three, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four; Cash Ball: nine)
02-04-17-30-31, Lucky Ball: 15
(two, four, seventeen, thirty, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
1-3-3
(one, three, three)
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
7-8-5-0
(seven, eight, five, zero)
2-4-6-8
(two, four, six, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
Comments