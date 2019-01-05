KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
JH-3C-4C-8D-4H
(JH, 3C, 4C, 8D, 4H)
02-10-25-32, Cash Ball: 13
(two, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Cash Ball: thirteen)
21-29-35-54-60, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
5-0-4
(five, zero, four)
4-6-3
(four, six, three)
8-2-1-2
(eight, two, one, two)
6-2-2-3
(six, two, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
