Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

January 05, 2019 12:59 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

JH-3C-4C-8D-4H

(JH, 3C, 4C, 8D, 4H)

02-10-25-32, Cash Ball: 13

(two, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Cash Ball: thirteen)

21-29-35-54-60, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

5-0-4

(five, zero, four)

4-6-3

(four, six, three)

8-2-1-2

(eight, two, one, two)

6-2-2-3

(six, two, two, three)

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

