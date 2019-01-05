KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
QC-KC-QD-5C-6S
(QC, KC, QD, 5C, 6S)
06-09-29-33, Cash Ball: 22
(six, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
0-9-1
(zero, nine, one)
9-3-2
(nine, three, two)
1-5-0-8
(one, five, zero, eight)
6-6-5-3
(six, six, five, three)
03-07-15-27-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(three, seven, fifteen, twenty-seven, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
