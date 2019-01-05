Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

January 05, 2019 11:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:

QC-KC-QD-5C-6S

(QC, KC, QD, 5C, 6S)

06-09-29-33, Cash Ball: 22

(six, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

0-9-1

(zero, nine, one)

9-3-2

(nine, three, two)

1-5-0-8

(one, five, zero, eight)

6-6-5-3

(six, six, five, three)

03-07-15-27-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(three, seven, fifteen, twenty-seven, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

