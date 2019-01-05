Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QC-KC-QD-5C-6S
(QC, KC, QD, 5C, 6S)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QC-KC-QD-5C-6S
(QC, KC, QD, 5C, 6S)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
KY Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments