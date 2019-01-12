Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
8-6-3
(eight, six, three)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
8-6-3
(eight, six, three)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
KY Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments