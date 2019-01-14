KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
JD-JH-3H-5H-2S
(JD, JH, 3H, 5H, 2S)
19-24-31-33, Cash Ball: 24
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-four)
11-13-18-29-42, Lucky Ball: 3
(eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
6-7-3
(six, seven, three)
0-4-7
(zero, four, seven)
7-9-2-0
(seven, nine, two, zero)
3-7-0-3
(three, seven, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
