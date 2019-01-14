Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

January 14, 2019 11:29 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:

JD-JH-3H-5H-2S

(JD, JH, 3H, 5H, 2S)

19-24-31-33, Cash Ball: 24

(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-four)

11-13-18-29-42, Lucky Ball: 3

(eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

6-7-3

(six, seven, three)

0-4-7

(zero, four, seven)

7-9-2-0

(seven, nine, two, zero)

3-7-0-3

(three, seven, zero, three)

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

