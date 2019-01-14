Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JD-JH-3H-5H-2S
(JD, JH, 3H, 5H, 2S)
