Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
KH-5D-6D-6H-9S
(KH, 5D, 6D, 6H, 9S)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
KH-5D-6D-6H-9S
(KH, 5D, 6D, 6H, 9S)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
KY Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments