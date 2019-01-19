Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The Associated Press

January 19, 2019 11:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

KH-5D-6D-6H-9S

