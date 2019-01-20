Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JH-3D-4D-7S-8S
(JH, 3D, 4D, 7S, 8S)
