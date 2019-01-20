Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
6-4-5
(six, four, five)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
6-4-5
(six, four, five)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments