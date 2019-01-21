KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
JD-AD-10C-7H-10S
(JD, AD, 10C, 7H, 10S)
01-10-25-27, Cash Ball: 22
(one, ten, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
02-16-40-43-47, Lucky Ball: 12
(two, sixteen, forty, forty-three, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
1-7-7
(one, seven, seven)
2-1-1-0
(two, one, one, zero)
9-7-5-0
(nine, seven, five, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $144 million
