Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JD-AD-10C-7H-10S
(JD, AD, 10C, 7H, 10S)
