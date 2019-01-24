KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
QS-9C-10C-3D-7D
(QS, 9C, 10C, 3D, 7D)
03-14-23-29, Cash Ball: 9
(three, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
3-3-4
(three, three, four)
6-7-8
(six, seven, eight)
4-9-1-4
(four, nine, one, four)
2-5-9-2
(two, five, nine, two)
23-25-47-48-50, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $144 million
