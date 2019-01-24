KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:
4C-2D-2H-8H-7S
(4C, 2D, 2H, 8H, 7S)
05-11-26-32, Cash Ball: 16
(five, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-two; Cash Ball: sixteen)
21-29-30-32-45, Lucky Ball: 10
(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
2-3-7
(two, three, seven)
5-6-9
(five, six, nine)
0-9-6-1
(zero, nine, six, one)
2-1-9-0
(two, one, nine, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
