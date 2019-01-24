Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

January 24, 2019 11:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:

4C-2D-2H-8H-7S

(4C, 2D, 2H, 8H, 7S)

05-11-26-32, Cash Ball: 16

(five, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-two; Cash Ball: sixteen)

21-29-30-32-45, Lucky Ball: 10

(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

2-3-7

(two, three, seven)

5-6-9

(five, six, nine)

0-9-6-1

(zero, nine, six, one)

2-1-9-0

(two, one, nine, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $161 million

