Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-4-9
(three, four, nine)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-4-9
(three, four, nine)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash Ball' game.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments