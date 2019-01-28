Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The Associated Press

January 28, 2019 11:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

7C-10C-8D-9D-3S

(7C, 10C, 8D, 9D, 3S)

  Comments  