Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

January 30, 2019 11:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

09-13-21-25, Cash Ball: 15

(nine, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five; Cash Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $125 million

3-2-1

(three, two, one)

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

9-6-8-1

(nine, six, eight, one)

2-6-2-6

(two, six, two, six)

02-12-16-29-54, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine, fifty-four; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

