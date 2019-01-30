Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-6-8-1
(nine, six, eight, one)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-6-8-1
(nine, six, eight, one)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments