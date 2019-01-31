Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

January 31, 2019 11:29 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:

AC-KD-10D-4H-5H

(AC, KD, 10D, 4H, 5H)

04-05-14-27, Cash Ball: 8

(four, five, fourteen, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: eight)

04-06-10-29-45, Lucky Ball: 10

(four, six, ten, twenty-nine, forty-five; Lucky Ball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $125 million

1-5-1

(one, five, one)

9-5-5

(nine, five, five)

5-9-2-2

(five, nine, two, two)

2-4-9-4

(two, four, nine, four)

Estimated jackpot: $191 million

