KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:
AC-KD-10D-4H-5H
(AC, KD, 10D, 4H, 5H)
04-05-14-27, Cash Ball: 8
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(four, five, fourteen, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: eight)
04-06-10-29-45, Lucky Ball: 10
(four, six, ten, twenty-nine, forty-five; Lucky Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $125 million
1-5-1
(one, five, one)
9-5-5
(nine, five, five)
5-9-2-2
(five, nine, two, two)
2-4-9-4
(two, four, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
Comments