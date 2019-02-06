Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
KC-QS-KS-4D-5D
(KC, QS, KS, 4D, 5D)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
KC-QS-KS-4D-5D
(KC, QS, KS, 4D, 5D)
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
KY Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-LeaderSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments