Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

February 07, 2019 11:46 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:

JD-KD-10C-2H-7H

(JD, KD, 10C, 2H, 7H)

07-16-22-25, Cash Ball: 10

(seven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-five; Cash Ball: ten)

18-23-29-34-43, Lucky Ball: 3

(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $157 million

2-3-9

(two, three, nine)

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

1-9-7-3

(one, nine, seven, three)

9-8-7-9

(nine, eight, seven, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

