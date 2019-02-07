Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JD-KD-10C-2H-7H
(JD, KD, 10C, 2H, 7H)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
JD-KD-10C-2H-7H
(JD, KD, 10C, 2H, 7H)
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
KY Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-LeaderSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments