Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The Associated Press

February 07, 2019 11:46 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

JD-KD-10C-2H-7H

(JD, KD, 10C, 2H, 7H)

  Comments  