KY Lottery

The Associated Press

February 09, 2019 01:06 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

JH-2C-2D-9D-10S

(JH, 2C, 2D, 9D, 10S)

08-10-13-26, Cash Ball: 10

(eight, ten, thirteen, twenty-six; Cash Ball: ten)

14-24-31-42-48, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-eight; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $157 million

5-6-9

(five, six, nine)

9-4-0

(nine, four, zero)

1-6-3-5

(one, six, three, five)

1-5-3-5

(one, five, three, five)

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

