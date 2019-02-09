KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
JH-2C-2D-9D-10S
(JH, 2C, 2D, 9D, 10S)
08-10-13-26, Cash Ball: 10
(eight, ten, thirteen, twenty-six; Cash Ball: ten)
14-24-31-42-48, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-eight; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $157 million
5-6-9
(five, six, nine)
9-4-0
(nine, four, zero)
1-6-3-5
(one, six, three, five)
1-5-3-5
(one, five, three, five)
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
