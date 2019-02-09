Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
2-6-3
(two, six, three)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
2-6-3
(two, six, three)
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
KY Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-LeaderSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments