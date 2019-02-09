Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
2-9-1-6
(two, nine, one, six)
KY Lottery.
