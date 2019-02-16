Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QC-AS-7C-6H-7S
(QC, AS, 7C, 6H, 7S)
