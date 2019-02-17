Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The Associated Press

February 17, 2019 11:13 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

AH-5D-6D-10D-8S

(AH, 5D, 6D, 10D, 8S)

