Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
AH-5D-6D-10D-8S
(AH, 5D, 6D, 10D, 8S)
KY Lottery.
