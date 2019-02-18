Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

February 18, 2019 11:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:

AS-5D-7D-6H-9H

(AS, 5D, 7D, 6H, 9H)

07-10-17-35, Cash Ball: 12

(seven, ten, seventeen, thirty-five; Cash Ball: twelve)

01-08-15-29-31, Lucky Ball: 2

(one, eight, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $206 million

3-9-4

(three, nine, four)

3-9-8

(three, nine, eight)

2-6-7-7

(two, six, seven, seven)

3-2-1-2

(three, two, one, two)

Estimated jackpot: $282 million

  Comments  