KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
AS-5D-7D-6H-9H
(AS, 5D, 7D, 6H, 9H)
07-10-17-35, Cash Ball: 12
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
(seven, ten, seventeen, thirty-five; Cash Ball: twelve)
01-08-15-29-31, Lucky Ball: 2
(one, eight, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $206 million
3-9-4
(three, nine, four)
3-9-8
(three, nine, eight)
2-6-7-7
(two, six, seven, seven)
3-2-1-2
(three, two, one, two)
Estimated jackpot: $282 million
Comments