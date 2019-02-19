KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2D-6H-10H-6S-10S
(2D, 6H, 10H, 6S, 10S)
21-22-24-33, Cash Ball: 17
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three; Cash Ball: seventeen)
17-24-34-56-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
(seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)
8-3-2
(eight, three, two)
6-3-6
(six, three, six)
9-4-6-3
(nine, four, six, three)
9-1-9-2
(nine, one, nine, two)
Estimated jackpot: $282 million
Comments