Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-4-6-3
(nine, four, six, three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash Ball' game.
