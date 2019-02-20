Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

February 20, 2019 11:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

JS-3D-7D-8H-4S

(JS, 3D, 7D, 8H, 4S)

10-13-23-35, Cash Ball: 25

(ten, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

8-1-0

(eight, one, zero)

1-2-8

(one, two, eight)

8-6-4-6

(eight, six, four, six)

4-2-8-5

(four, two, eight, five)

27-49-50-51-52, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(twenty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

