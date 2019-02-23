KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-17-22-29, Cash Ball: 12
(two, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $245 million
2-1-4
(two, one, four)
7-9-7
(seven, nine, seven)
2-4-1-4
(two, four, one, four)
9-4-5-0
(nine, four, five, zero)
04-06-14-20-32, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(four, six, fourteen, twenty, thirty-two; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
