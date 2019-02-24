Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The Associated Press

February 24, 2019 11:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

QD-4C-4D-6H-7S

(QD, 4C, 4D, 6H, 7S)

  Comments  