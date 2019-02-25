Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

February 25, 2019 11:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:

JH-AS-6C-4D-10D

(JH, AS, 6C, 4D, 10D)

08-16-23-32, Cash Ball: 23

(eight, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-three)

24-26-31-45-48, Lucky Ball: 17

(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $245 million

3-1-5

(three, one, five)

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

2-7-2-1

(two, seven, two, one)

6-7-6-7

(six, seven, six, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

