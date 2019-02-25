Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The Associated Press

February 25, 2019 11:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

JH-AS-6C-4D-10D

(JH, AS, 6C, 4D, 10D)

