KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
QD-AH-3S-8S-9S
(QD, AH, 3S, 8S, 9S)
15-23-26-30, Cash Ball: 19
(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty; Cash Ball: nineteen)
29-33-39-60-66, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)
0-2-3
(zero, two, three)
1-6-3
(one, six, three)
0-7-5-2
(zero, seven, five, two)
3-2-5-2
(three, two, five, two)
Estimated jackpot: $348 million
