Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

March 01, 2019 11:29 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

QD-AH-3S-8S-9S

(QD, AH, 3S, 8S, 9S)

15-23-26-30, Cash Ball: 19

(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty; Cash Ball: nineteen)

29-33-39-60-66, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)

0-2-3

(zero, two, three)

1-6-3

(one, six, three)

0-7-5-2

(zero, seven, five, two)

3-2-5-2

(three, two, five, two)

Estimated jackpot: $348 million

  Comments  